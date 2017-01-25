BRIEF-Covenant Transportation Group reports Q4 earnings per share $0.33

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc

* Covenant Transportation Group announces fourth quarter financial and operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue $191 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Covenant transportation group - expect average truck count to start year with year-over-year decrease in q1 of 2017 and to grow slowly over remainder of year