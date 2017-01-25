FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
January 25, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SEI Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - SEI Investments Co :

* SEI reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SEI Investments - Q4 average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $11.4 billion, or six percent, to $194.8 billion

* SEI Investments Co says average assets under administration increased $57.8 billion, or 14 percent, to $465.7 billion in fourth-quarter 2016

* Qtrly revenues $368.8 million versus $335.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

