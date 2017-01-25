FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q2 earnings per share $0.38
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

* Ethan Allen reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 sales $194.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $202 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc qtrly retail segment net sales of $156.3 million in quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to $164.7 million in prior year quarter

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - total written orders for retail division declined 3.6% for Q2 of fiscal 2017 compared to prior year Q2

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - inventories of $160.4 million decreased by $1.9 million from June 30, 2016, primarily from retail service centers for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.