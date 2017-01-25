FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sl Green Realty Corp reports Q4 FFO per share $1.43
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sl Green Realty Corp reports Q4 FFO per share $1.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sl Green Realty Corp :

* Sl Green Realty Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 eps of $0.44 and $2.34 per share; and FFO of $1.43 and $8.29 per share

* Combined same-store cash NOI increased 6.0 pct for full year as compared to prior year

* Q4 FFO per share $1.43

* Sl Green Realty Corp says same-store occupancy for company's manhattan portfolio was 97.1pct at Dec. 31, 2016

* Sl green realty -same-store cash noi on a combined basis increased by 5.5 pct to $185.3 million for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 as compared to same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

