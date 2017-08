Jan 25 (Reuters) - Farmers National Banc Corp :

* Farmers National Banc Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Says net interest margin for three months ended December 31, 2016 was 3.95%, a 4 basis points decrease from quarter ended December 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: