January 25, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lam Research reports quarterly GAAP earnings per share $1.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp

* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 25, 2016

* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $2.24

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $1.81

* Quarterly revenue $1.882 billion

* Lam research corp sees march 2017 quarter net income per diluted share $2.31 +/- $0.10

* Lam research corp sees march 2017 quarter non-gaap net income per diluted share $2.55 +/- $0.10

* Lam research corp sees march 2017 quarter revenue $2.125 billion +/- $75 million

* Sees march quarter shipments$2.350 billion +/- $75 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.47, revenue view $7.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

