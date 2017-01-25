BRIEF-Mattel reports Q4 earnings per share $0.50

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc -

* Quarterly worldwide net sales down 8% as reported, and down 6% in constant currency

* For Q4 of 2016, net sales were down 8% as reported, and were down 6% in constant currency, versus prior year

* "Results were negatively impacted by a number of industry-wide challenges"

* Says for Q4, worldwide gross sales for mattel girls & boys brands were $1.05 billion, down 7% as reported

* "Results were negatively impacted significant u.s. Toy category slowdown in holiday period, and increased forex headwinds"

* Mattel reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly barbie worldwide gross sales down 2% as reported, and up 1% in constant currency.

* "While our sales at retail remained strong, slowdown triggered elevated retail promotional activity and decreased shipping"

* Quarterly fisher-price brands worldwide gross sales were $607.7 million, down 3% as reported, and up 2% in constant currency

* Remain broadly optimistic about mattel's performance in 2017 and beyond

* Quarterly net sales $1.84 billion versus $2.0 billion

* Quarterly net sales $1.84 billion versus $2.0 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S