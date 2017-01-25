FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
January 25, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp -

* McKesson reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.03

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $50.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $50.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $12.60 to $12.90 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $9.80 to $10.30 from continuing operations

* To acquire CoverMyMeds for approximately $1.1 billion, or $0.9 billion net of incremental cash tax benefits

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deal includes a maximum $0.3 billion of consideration contingent upon CoverMyMeds' financial performance through fiscal year ending 2019

* CoverMyMeds provides electronic prior authorization solutions to pharmacies, providers, payers and pharma manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

