Jan 25 (Reuters) - Luby's Inc -

* Qtrly same-store sales decreased 2.3%

* Luby's reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Restaurant sales in q1 decreased to $108.1 million, a decrease of 4.8% versus q1 fiscal 2016

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.3 percent

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 sales fell 4.8 percent to $108.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: