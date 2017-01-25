BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc -
* Dolby Laboratories reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $266.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says announced a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of class a and class b common stock
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $265 million to $280 million
* Says board of directors has approved increasing size of its stock repurchase program by $200 million
* Dolby anticipates that total revenue will range from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion for fiscal year 2017
* Sees q2 diluted earnings per share between $0.43 and $0.49 on a gaap basis
* Anticipates that operating expenses will range from $700 million to $710 million on a gaap basis for fy 207
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share between $0.58 and $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $286.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $286.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S