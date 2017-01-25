FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
January 25, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc -

* Dolby Laboratories reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $266.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says announced a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of class a and class b common stock

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $265 million to $280 million

* Says board of directors has approved increasing size of its stock repurchase program by $200 million

* Dolby anticipates that total revenue will range from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion for fiscal year 2017

* Sees q2 diluted earnings per share between $0.43 and $0.49 on a gaap basis

* Anticipates that operating expenses will range from $700 million to $710 million on a gaap basis for fy 207

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share between $0.58 and $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $286.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

