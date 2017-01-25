FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quantum Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02
January 25, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Quantum Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Quantum Corp -

* Seees Q4 total revenue of $120 million to $125 million

* Quantum Corporation reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $133.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $133 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 gaap loss per share of $0.01 and non-gaap earnings per share of $0.00

* Sees 2017 total revenue of $505 million to $510 million, an increase over its initial guidance

* Sees 2017 gaap earnings per share of $0.01 to $0.02 and non-gaap earnings per share of $0.04 to $0.05, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

