7 months ago
BRIEF-Hexcel Q4 earnings per share $0.64
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hexcel Q4 earnings per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hexcel Corp :

* Hexcel reports strong fourth quarter and another record year

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.64 to $2.76

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion

* Sees 2017 free cash flow more than $100 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hexcel Corp - 2017 outlook unchanged

* Sees accrual basis capital expenditures of $270 to $290 million in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.72, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

