BRIEF-Hexcel Q4 earnings per share $0.64

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hexcel Corp :
* Hexcel reports strong fourth quarter and another record year
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.64 to $2.76
* Q4 earnings per share $0.64
* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion
* Sees 2017 free cash flow more than $100 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hexcel Corp - 2017 outlook unchanged
* Sees accrual basis capital expenditures of $270 to $290 million in 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.72, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: