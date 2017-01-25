FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Smithfield foods announces pricing of senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc -

* Smithfield Foods announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Company priced $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% senior notes due 2020

* Priced $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.350% senior notes due 2022

* Priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% senior notes due 2027

* Intends to use net proceeds from proposed notes offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

