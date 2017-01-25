FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc

* Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in connection with pending acquisition of ridgeworth investments

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - commencing concurrent underwritten public offerings of $100 million of common stock

* Virtus Investment Partners - intends to use net proceeds from offerings to finance acquisition of ridgeworth investments, pay related fees and expenses

* Virtus Investment Partners - also commencing offering $100 million of mandatory convertible preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $100 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.