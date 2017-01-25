BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc

* Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in connection with pending acquisition of ridgeworth investments

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - commencing concurrent underwritten public offerings of $100 million of common stock

* Virtus Investment Partners - intends to use net proceeds from offerings to finance acquisition of ridgeworth investments, pay related fees and expenses

* Virtus Investment Partners - also commencing offering $100 million of mandatory convertible preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $100 per share