7 months ago
BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.80
January 25, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc

* United Rentals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.67

* Q4 revenue $1.523 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.80

* United Rentals Inc says provides 2017 outlook

* United Rentals Inc sees 2017 total revenue $5.75 billion to $5.95 billion

* United Rentals Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $2.7 billion to $2.85 billion

* Sees 2017 free cash flow $650 million to $750 million

* United rentals-intends to complete share repurchase program; however, will re-evaluate decision as it integrates nes, assesses other uses of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

