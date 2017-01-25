FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-BancorpSouth reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-BancorpSouth reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bancorpsouth Inc :

* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Net interest revenue was $115.4 million for q4 of 2016, an increase of 3.7 percent from $111.2 million for Q4 of 2015

* Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.46 percent for Q4 of 2016 compared to 3.58 percent for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.