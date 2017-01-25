BRIEF-BancorpSouth reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bancorpsouth Inc :

* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Net interest revenue was $115.4 million for q4 of 2016, an increase of 3.7 percent from $111.2 million for Q4 of 2015

* Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.46 percent for Q4 of 2016 compared to 3.58 percent for q4 of 2015