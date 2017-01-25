FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-eBay reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-eBay reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - eBay Inc -

* Sees full year 2017 net revenue between $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion

* Says gaap operating margin decreased to 26.6% for q4 of 2016, compared to 28.5% for same period last year

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees full year 2017 non-gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.98 - $2.03

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations

* Sees q1 2017 net revenue between $2.17 billion and $2.21 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2017 gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.20 - $1.40

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.46 - $0.48

* In Q4, eBay added two million active buyers across its platforms, for a total of 167 million global active buyers

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.25 - $0.40

* Q4 total gross merchandise volume $22,343 million versus $21,860 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $9.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

