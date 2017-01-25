FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26
January 25, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania

* Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania - Univest Bank And Trust Co. - reports fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Says net interest income increased $10.7 million to $34.2 million for q4 of 2016 from same period in 2015

* Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania - board voted to terminate corporation's shareholder rights plan, adopted in Sept 2011, effective Jan 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

