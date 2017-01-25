FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp -

* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 sales $428 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion

* Briggs & Stratton Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be $70 million to $80 million

* Briggs & Stratton Corp says 2017 net income is expected to be in a range of $57 million to $64 million or $1.31 to $1.46 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures are expected to be $70 million to $80 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.