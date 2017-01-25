FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Freshii Inc files final prospectus and announces IPO pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc

* Files final prospectus and announces pricing of initial public offering

* Freshii - offering being managed by syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC capital markets, Jefferies Securities, Inc., RBC Capital markets

* Freshii Inc says pursuant to offering, 4.4 million Class A subordinate voting shares will be issued by Freshii from treasury

* Freshii Inc - obtained receipt for final prospectus for IPO, secondary offering of 10.9 million Class A subordinate voting shares at $11.50/Class A subordinate voting share

* Freshii Inc -pursuant to offering 6.5 million Class A subordinate voting shares will be sold pursuant to a secondary offering by certain shareholders

* Freshii Inc - Class A subordinate voting shares are expected to commence trading on TSX under symbol "FRII" on closing date

* Freshii Inc- Class A subordinate voting shares are expected to commence trading on tsx under symbol "FRII" on closing date Source text for Eikon:

