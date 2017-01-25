FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Teradyne reports Q4 earnings per share $0.33
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Teradyne reports Q4 earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Teradyne Inc -

* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue $380 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 17 percent to $0.07per share

* Quarterly dividend increased 17% to $0.07 beginning q1'17

* Q4'16 orders up 66% from q3'16

* Says orders in Q4 of 2016 were $628 million of which $524 million were in semiconductor test

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.28 to $0.34

* Expect continued steady demand in our core test businesses and greater than 50% growth to continue at universal robots

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $401.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.40

* Guidance for Q1 of 2017 is revenue of $420 million to $450 million

* As we look into 2017, expect continued steady demand in core test businesses and greater than 50% growth to continue at universal robots

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $401.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.