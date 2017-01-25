BRIEF-Continental Resources projects 2017 capital budget of $1.95 bln

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc :

* Continental Resources projects 2017 guidance and capital budget of $1.95 billion - cash neutral at $55 per barrel WTI

* Full-Year 2017 production is expected to average approximately 220,000 to 230,000 boe per day

* Continental Resources Inc - expects 2017 production exit rate of 250,000 to 260,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 19% to 24% from q4 2016

* Says intends to adjust level of spend if necessary to remain cash neutral for year

* Continental Resources Inc - projects its current inventory will support an average annual production growth rate of more than 20% in 2018 to 2020

* Continental Resources Inc - projects 2018 exit rate of 290,000 to 310,000 boe per day

* Continues to target reducing long-term debt to $6 billion or lower using proceeds from potential sale of non-strategic assets.

* Plans to operate an average 20 drilling rigs in 2017, an increase of one rig from 2016

* Continental Resources-projects current inventory to support average annual production growth rate of over 20% in 2018-2020 at $60-$65/barrel oil prices

* Continental resources inc - at year-end 2017, company expects to have 140 bakken wells in inventory