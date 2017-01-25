FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Gold International Resources provides 2017 outlook
January 25, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-China Gold International Resources provides 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd -

* China Gold International Resources provides preliminary 2016 production and guidance and 2017 outlook

* 2016 gold production of 185,051 ounces from Chang Shan Hao gold mine

* Copper production in 2017 is expected to be doubled to approximately 79 million pounds

* 2016 gold production of 26,249 ounces from Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine increased by 9% since 2015

* CSH mine is expected to produce about 193,000 ounces of gold in 2017

* Company's consolidated gold production from CSH, Jiama Mines will be 218,700 ounces for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

