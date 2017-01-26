FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne posts Q1 loss per share $0.33
January 26, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne posts Q1 loss per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Helmerich And Payne Inc

* Helmerich & Payne, Inc announces first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Helmerich and Payne Inc- operating revenues of $369 million for Q1 of fiscal 2017 operating revenues of $488 million during Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Sees capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are now expected to be approximately $350 million

* Helmerich and Payne Inc - in offshore segment, company expects revenue days to decrease by approximately 10 pct during second fiscal quarter versus Q1 2017

* Q1 revenue view $335.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

