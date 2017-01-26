BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.36

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp :

* Whirlpool Corp says expects full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in brazil to be flat

* Whirlpool Corp - company intends to continue repurchasing stock in 2017

* Says whirlpool North America reported fourth-quarter net sales of $3.1 billion, compared to $2.9 billion

* Whirlpool Corp sees 2017 ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $15.25 to $16.25

* Whirlpool corporation reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results; provides 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $13.25 to $14.25

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.36

* Q4 sales $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.64 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whirlpool Corp says for full-year 2017, company expects to generate cash from operating activities of $1.7 to $1.75 billion

* Whirlpool Corp says excluding impact of currency, Q4 sales increased over 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: