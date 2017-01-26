FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-CARBO announces Q4 and fiscal year 2016 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CARBO announces Q4 and fiscal year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - CARBO Ceramics Inc

* CARBO announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $29.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CARBO Ceramics Inc - Anticipate Q1 of 2017 ceramic sales to be similar to Q4 of 2016

* Expect to see strong double-digit growth in our new technology sales in 2017

* CARBO Ceramics Inc - Anticipate Q1 of 2017 ceramic sales to be similar to Q4 of 2016 with a strengthening mix towards technology products

* CARBO Ceramics Inc - Q4 of 2016 saw a large sequential increase in sand volumes and expect sand sales to continue to increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.