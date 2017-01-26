FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker reports full year and Q4 2016 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker reports full year and Q4 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Stanley Black & Decker reports full year and 4Q 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $6.85 to $7.05

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for quarter were $2.9 billion, up 3% versus prior year

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc- In 2017, we expect eps of $6.85 to $7.05

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2017, "there are significant challenges from a currency and geopolitical perspective"

* Sees 2017 organic growth approaching 4% (approximately +$0.45 to +$0.55 EPS)

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - "In 2017 we expect to generate another year of above-market organic growth, with growth approaching 4%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.