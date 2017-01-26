FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Praxair Q4 EPS $1.41
January 26, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Praxair Q4 EPS $1.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc

* Praxair reports full-year and fourth-quarter 2016 results

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $1.28 to $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share $1.41

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.45 to $5.80 excluding items

* Says sales in q4 were $2,644 million, 2% above prior-year quarter

* Praxair inc - full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion

* Praxair inc says excluding negative currency translation effects and higher cost pass through, q4 sales were 2% higher than prior-year quarter

* Praxair inc - in europe, fourth-quarter sales were $351 million, 9% above prior-year quarter excluding negative currency translation

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

