BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.086

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax Technologies, inc. Pre-Announces preliminary unaudited fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $203.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.086

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Himax Technologies Inc - 4q16 gross margin and eps miss company guidance due to an additional inventory write-down

* Himax Technologies Inc - impact to q4 earnings per diluted ads of inventory write-down is 6.0 cents

* Himax Technologies Inc - after write-down, q4 gaap earnings per diluted ads expected to be 2.6 cents