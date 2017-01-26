BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Q4 EPS $0.75 excluding items

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest airlines reports fourth quarter and record annual profit; 44th consecutive year of profitability

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 revenue $5.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.03 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Southwest airlines co - inflationary cost pressures are expected in 2017 due to union contract pay increases

* Southwest airlines co - travel demand and close-in yields improved post- u.s. Election

* Southwest airlines co sees q1 2017 operating unit revenues will be flat to down one percent, year-over-year

* Says on track to launch new boeing 737-8 in fall

* Southwest airlines co says qtrly load factor 84.4% versus. 84.1%

* Southwest airlines co says currently estimates its 2017 capital expenditures will be approximately $2.3 billion

* Southwest airlines-remain on track to move to a single reservation system on may 9, 2017, with significant incremental profits expected to begin in 2018

* Southwest airlines co says has $950 million remaining under its may 2016 $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization

* Southwest airlines co- company expects its q1 2017 rasm to be flat to down one percent, as compared with q1 2016

* Qtrly revenue passenger miles 31.37 billion, up 5.5 percent

* Qtrly available seat miles 37.15 billion, up 5.0 percent

* Southwest airlines- q1 and fy 2017 premium costs related to fuel derivative contracts are currently estimated to be about $35 million,$135 million, respectively