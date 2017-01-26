FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings reports 2017 first quarter results
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings reports 2017 first quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :

* Spectrum brands holdings reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results, reaffirms outlook for 8th consecutive year of record financial performance

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21

* Q1 earnings per share $1.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.23 billion

* Spectrum Brands Holdings -continue to expect top-line growth above category rates, strong bottom-line growth and free cash flow increase of up to 10 percent in 2017

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - fiscal 2017 free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million

* Spectrum Brands Holdings - expects 2017 net sales to grow above category rates, along with anticipated negative impact from foreign exchange of about 100 to 150 basis points

* Spectrum Brands Holdings inc - capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $110 million to $120 million in FY 2017

* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees 2017 free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

