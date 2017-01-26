FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Biogen qtrly adjusted EPS $ 5.04
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Biogen qtrly adjusted EPS $ 5.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen reports 2016 revenues of $11.4 billion

*

* Spinraza ( tm ) approved and launched in us for spinal muscular atrophy

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 2.99

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 5.04

* Q4 revenue $2,872 million versus $2,839 million last year

* Fy 2017 revenue is expected to be approximately $11.1 to $11.4 billion

* 2017 revenue is expected to be approximately $11.1 billion to $11.4 billion

* 2017 gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $18.00 and $18.80

* For fy 2017 non-gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $20.45 and $21.25

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $21.02, revenue view $12.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biogen inc- q4 tecfidera revenue of $1,002.0 million versus $992.8 million

* Biogen inc says board of directors appoints michel vounatsos as chief executive officer

* Biogen inc - q4 avonex revenue of $564 million versus $ 637 million

* Biogen inc - q4 tysabri revenue of $473.9 million versus. $480.7 million in the same quarter last year

* Biogen inc - q4 plegridy revenue of $125 million versus $103 million in the same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.