BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies posts Q2 earnings $0.61/shr

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 sales $608.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $602.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc- company's board of directors increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per common share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc- updated full-year fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance is between $2.50 and $2.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: