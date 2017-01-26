FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies posts Q2 earnings $0.61/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies posts Q2 earnings $0.61/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

* Applied Industrial Technologies reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 sales $608.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $602.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc- company's board of directors increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per common share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc- updated full-year fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance is between $2.50 and $2.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.