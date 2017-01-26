FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial Corp posts Q4 earnings $0.24/shr
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial Corp posts Q4 earnings $0.24/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Capital Bank Financial Corp

* Capital Bank Financial Corp reports 4Q GAAP and core EPS of $0.24 and $0.44

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Qtrly net interest income increased $15.2 million to $77.8 million from $62.6 million for Q3 of 2016

* Net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 3.67 pct, an increase of nine basis points sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

