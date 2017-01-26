BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lsi Industries Inc :

* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 sales rose 1 percent to $85.66 million

* Lsi Industries Inc - "inflationary pressures, particularly for raw materials, are trending upwards"

* LSI Industries Inc - maintaining dividend at a $0.20 annual rate

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10