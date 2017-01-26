FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wesco International Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wesco International Inc :

* Wesco International, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.96

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wesco International Inc- net sales were $1.79 billion for q4 of 2016, compared to $1.86 billion for q4 of 2015

* Wesco International Inc - reaffirm our expectation of 2017 sales in range of flat to up 4%, eps of $3.60 to $4.00 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.86, revenue view $7.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly "normalized organic sales declined versus prior year but grew sequentially" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

