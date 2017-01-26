FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Inc announces fourth quarter results
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Inc announces fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc :

* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Suncoke Energy Inc sees full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of $220 million to $235 million

* Suncoke Energy Inc - sees 2017 domestic coke production is expected to be approximately 3.9 million tons

* Suncoke Energy Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80 million

* Suncoke Energy Inc- total revenues from operations were $325.6 million in Q4, a decrease of $28.0 million compared with same prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

