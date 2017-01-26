BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners qtrly net income per common unit $0.78

Jan 26 (Reuters) - SunCoke Energy Partners LP :

* SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results and provides full-year 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $218.3 million

* SunCoke Energy Partners LP - full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXCP guidance of $210 million to $220 million

* SunCoke Energy Partners LP - net income attributable to SXCP increased $9.6 million to $45.9 million in Q4 2016

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP qtrly net income per common unit $0.78

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA $77.4 million versus $57.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: