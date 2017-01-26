FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dover Q4 earnings per share $1.03 from continuing operations
January 26, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dover Q4 earnings per share $1.03 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dover Corp :

* Dover reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.03 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.40 to $3.60 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.57, revenue view $7.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dover Corp sees guidance for full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in range of $3.40 to $3.60

* Dover Corp -sees 2017 revenue growth to be 10% to 12% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

