7 months ago
BRIEF-Rogers Communications Q4 adjusted earnings $0.74 per share
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rogers Communications Q4 adjusted earnings $0.74 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc

* Rogers Communications reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Rogers Communications Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Qtrly basic loss per share C$0.02

* Qtrly total revenue C$3.51 billion versus C$3.45 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.71, revenue view C$3.56

* Rogers Communications Inc - Qtrly churn of 1.35 percent year on year

* Qtrly wireless postpaid net additions of 93,000, up 62,000 year on year, with churn of 1.35 percent year on year

* Rogers Communications - Positive cable total service unit net additions for Q2 in row, driven by internet net additions of 30,000,up 14,000 year on year

* billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rogers Communications Inc sees 2017 adjusted operating profit increase of 2 percent to 4 percent

* Rogers Communications- In quarter, media revenue decreased as result of fewer postseason Toronto Blue Jays games compared to last year among other things

* Rogers Communications Inc - Sees 2017 revenue increase of 3 percent to 5 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view C$3.09, revenue view C$14.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

