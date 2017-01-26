BRIEF-L3 reports Q4 earnings $2.38 per share from continuing operations

Jan 26 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc

* L3 announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.38 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.78 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L3 Technologies Inc - Funded orders for 2016 Q4 increased 40 percent to $3,577 million compared to $2,561 million for 2015 Q4

* L3 Technologies Inc - Increased 2017 financial guidance

* L3 Technologies Inc sees 2017 net sales $10,625 million to $10,825 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.40 to $8.60

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.95, revenue view $10.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L3 Technologies Inc - Funded backlog increased 6 percent to $8,896 million at December 31, 2016, compared to $8,423 million at December 31, 2015