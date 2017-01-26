FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invesco reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.59 per share
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Invesco reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.59 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco reports results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $1.195 billion

* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.59

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $850.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Invesco Ltd qtrly GAAP EPS $0.55

* Invesco Ltd says net market gains led to a $37.7 billion increase in AUM during 2016, compared to a $2.6 billion decrease in 2015

* Invesco Ltd says foreign exchange rate movements led to a $22.1 billion decrease in aum during 2016, compared to a $16.0 billion decrease in 2015

* Invesco Ltd says average AUM during 2016 were $788.8 billion, compared to $794.7 billion for 2015, a decrease of 0.7 percent

* Invesco Ltd - Total Assets Under Management (AUM) at December 31, 2016, were $812.9 billion ,a decrease of $7.3 billion during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

