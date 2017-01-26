FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-AEP reports Q4 GAAP earnings $0.76 per share
January 26, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AEP reports Q4 GAAP earnings $0.76 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP reports 2016 fourth-quarter and year-end earnings

*

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $3.8 billion versus $3.6 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $3.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75

* American Electric Power Company Inc says "we expect to complete sale of four competitive power plants soon"

* American Electric Power Company Inc - wrote down remaining competitive generation assets in Q3 of 2016

* American Electric Power Company Inc says estimated earnings per share on a GAAP basis would be $3.83 to $4.03 for 2017

* American electric power - expect modest overall load growth in 2017

* American Electric Power Company says "we expect modest overall load growth in 2017 as improving energy and metals prices support industrial growth"

* "We also increased our quarterly dividend payment by 5.4 percent to 59 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

