January 26, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hhgregg posts Q3 adj. loss per share $1.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hhgregg Inc

* Hhgregg announces third fiscal quarter operating results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.70

* Q3 loss per share $2.10

* Q3 sales $453 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.4 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 22.2 percent

* Says comparable store sales decreased 22.2 pct compared to prior year third fiscal quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hhgregg - consolidation of two existing distribution centers into one new distribution center had a negative impact of $20 million to $25 million on sales for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

