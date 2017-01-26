FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co reports Q4 earnings $2.15/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co reports Q4 earnings $2.15/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Sherwin-williams Co

* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2016 year-end financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $13.00 to $13.20 including items

* Sherwin-Williams co- for full year 2017, we expect consolidated net sales to increase a mid single digit percentage compared to full year 2016

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $13.63, revenue view $12.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sherwin-Williams Co - For full year 2017, expect consolidated net sales to increase a mid single digit percentage compared to full year 2016

* Sherwin-Williams Co- anticipate diluted net income per common share for 2017 will be in range of $13.00 to $13.20 per share compared to $11.99 per share earned in 2016

* Sherwin-Williams Co - In Q1 2017, anticipate consolidated net sales will increase a mid to high single digit percentage compared to Q1 of 2016

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.45 to $1.55

* Sherwin-Williams Co says net sales increased $178.0 million, or 6.8 percent, to $2.78 billion in quarter

* Sherwin-Williams Co - estimate diluted net income per common share in Q1 of 2017 will be in range of $1.45 to $1.55 per share

* Sherwin-Williams Co says now expect a divestiture will be required to gain approval from FTC to complete acquisition of Valspar

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.