7 months ago
BRIEF-Chemung Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.62
January 26, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chemung Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp

* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $13.3 million compared with $13.0 million for prior quarter

* Chemung Financial Corp says net interest income for current quarter totaled $13.3 million compared with $13.0 million for prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

