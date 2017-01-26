FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Abiomed Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc :

* Abiomed announces Q3 FY 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up 34% over prior year

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 revenue $114.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $122 million

* Increasing lower end of fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million

* Maintaining its fiscal year guidance for GAAP operating margin in range of 18% to 20%

* FY2017 revenue view $443.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

