Jan 26 (Reuters) - Opsens Inc

* Qtrly fractional flow reserve ("FFR") revenues were $2.8 million compared with $893,000 in same quarter last year

* Opsens reports Q1 2017 results - focused execution leads to record quarterly revenues

* Qtrly consolidated revenues for Q1 2017 amounted to $3.7 million compared with $1.7 million in Q1 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03