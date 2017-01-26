FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending reports private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes
January 26, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending reports private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tpg Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces private offering of unsecured convertible senior notes

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc - plans to conduct a private offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2022

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc says tslx expects to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility

* TPG Specialty Lending- convertible senior notes will mature in 2022, unless repurchased or converted in accordance with terms prior to maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

