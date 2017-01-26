FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lancaster Colony Q2 earnings per share $1.42

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp :

* Lancaster colony reports second quarter sales and earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $1.42

* Q2 sales $326.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $329.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lancaster Colony Corp qtrly retail sales gains were impacted by increased trade promotions and product placement costs

* Lancaster Colony Corp - "looking ahead, commodity costs are expected to turn flat to modestly unfavorable in back half of fiscal year"

* Lancaster Colony Corp says fiscal q3 will reflect some shifting of retail sales volumes to our fiscal q4 as a result of later easter holiday

* Lancaster Colony Corp - commodity costs are expected to turn flat to modestly unfavorable in back half of fiscal year

* Lancaster colony-see continued deflationary pricing in foodservice channel,softness in foodservice industry impacting q3 sales growth

* Qtrly "net sales in foodservice channel declined 2% reflecting deflationary pricing from lower egg costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

